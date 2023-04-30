Joey Gallo 1B MIN Minnesota • #13 • Age: 29 Matchups @CHW3, @CLE3 Rostered 59% Joey Gallo's power production has been considerable so far, and by basically every way you'd measure it, his plate discipline is much improved. There's no reason to shy away with only one left-hander on the schedule this week.

Brian Anderson 3B MIL Milwaukee • #9 • Age: 29 Matchups @COL3, @SF3 Rostered 73% The Brewers have the third-best hitter matchups this week, including a series at Coors Field, which makes now a good time to turn back to Brian Anderson. He hasn't maintained his blistering pace from opening week, but he's remained a consistent presence in the heart of the Brewers lineup.

Brent Rooker DH OAK Oakland • #25 • Age: 28 Matchups SEA3, @KC3 Rostered 42% Brent Rooker has remained a wrecker even after sitting out a couple days with a thigh bruise, homering five times in his 10 games back in the lineup. The 28-year-old was well established as a slugger in the minors and is delivering the sort of exit velocities that would back up his performance in the majors. He's worth starting for the time being.

Harold Ramirez DH TB Tampa Bay • #43 • Age: 28 Matchups PIT3, NYY3 Rostered 66% Harold Ramirez has been one of the quieter breakouts in the Rays lineup so far, adding surprising power to his already excellent contact skills much like Yandy Diaz. The Rays' matchups are mostly favorable, but the point is simply that Ramirez is one of the best hitter targets on the waiver right now.

Brandon Drury 2B LAA L.A. Angels • #23 • Age: 30 Matchups @STL3, TEX3 Rostered 58% After a dreadful first few weeks, Brandon Drury has suddenly caught fire with four homers in his past seven games. His lineup context is favorable batting behind a bunch of high-OBP types on the Angels, and you can start him at any of three different positions.

Joey Wiemer CF MIL Milwaukee • #28 • Age: 24 Matchups @COL3, @SF3 Rostered 21% While Joey Wiemer certainly hasn't embarrassed himself, he has yet to really take off the Brewers. A few multi-hit games over the past week, though, may have him good and warmed up for a three-game series at Coors Field.

Trey Mancini 1B CHC Chi. Cubs • #36 • Age: 31 Matchups @WAS4, MIA3 Rostered 30% There was some bounce-back hype for Trey Mancini coming into the year, and though he hasn't delivered on it so far, he has begun to pick up the pace a bit, batting .375 (12 for 32) over his past nine games. The Cubs have the fourth-best hitter matchups this week, facing the Nationals and Marlins rotations in seven games.

Eugenio Suarez 3B SEA Seattle • #28 • Age: 31 Matchups @OAK3, HOU3 Rostered 75% Eugenio Suarez's power production has been lacking so far, but the data suggest he's due for an upswing. He's facing the Athletics pitching staff to open this week, which has generally been good for putting hitters on the right track.

Joey Meneses 1B WAS Washington • #45 • Age: 30 Matchups CHC4, @ARI3 Rostered 55% Joey Meneses' follow-up to his unbelievable 2022 debut has been quiet to this point, but he's begun to pick up the pace, batting .362 (21 for 58) in his past 13 games. The Nationals are one of just six teams with seven games this week and are facing some mashables in the Cubs and Diamondbacks rotations.