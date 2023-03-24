Sanchez continues to look for a MLB opportunity despite a lackluster performance at the World Baseball Classic, Newark Star-Ledger reports. "I think Gary will sign with somebody," former Yankee teammate Luis Severino said. "He's been waiting to see the best option."

Sanchez went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts and one walk for the Dominican Republic in the WBC. While it was a very small sample size, it didn't create any buzz for him in free agency. He'll likely need to sign a Triple-A contract and play in the minors initially this season.