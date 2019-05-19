Giants' Aaron Altherr: Exiled from 40-man roster
The Giants designated Altherr for assignment Sunday.
Altherr joined the Giants a week ago after being claimed off waivers from the Phillies but couldn't crack San Francisco's outfield ranks, logging just one at-bat during his time with the club. The Giants will hope to keep Altherr around as a depth option at Triple-A Sacramento if he goes unclaimed while being exposed to waivers again.
