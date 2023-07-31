Pollock (hamstring) was traded from the Mariners to the Giants on Monday along with Mark Mathias for an undisclosed return, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Presumably the caliber of prospect the Mariners get back will depend on how much of Pollock's remaining money they are willing to cover. The 35-year-old outfielder is due back soon from the 10-day injured list and slashed .173/.225/.323 with five home runs in 138 plate appearances for Seattle. He is owed the remainder of a one-year, $7 million deal.