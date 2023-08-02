Pollock went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

Pollock had a minimal stay on the injured list with a hamstring strain, allowing him to promptly make his Giants debut after he was traded from the Mariners on Monday. The outfielder was batting just .173 over 49 contests with Seattle, and his Giants career is off to a humble start. Given manager Gabe Kapler's preferences for platoons, the righty-hitting Pollock shouldn't be expected to start very often against right-handed pitchers.