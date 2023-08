The Giants reinstated Pollock (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.

Pollock landed on the injured list July 22 with a strained left hamstring and will come off the injured list Tuesday to make his debut as a Giant. The 35-year-old outfielder is slashing .173/.225/.323 through 138 plate appearances on the season and will start in left field Tuesday. Marco Luciano was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding move.