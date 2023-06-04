Wood, who was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a back strain, is expected to spend the minimum amount of time on the shelf, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

While the Giants are hopeful Wood isn't dealing with a significant injury, he has a checkered history on the health front, so fantasy managers shouldn't take it as a given that he'll back in 15 days. At the very least, the Giants will have to replace Wood in two turns through the rotation, with Jakob Junis and the newly recalled Tristan Beck looking like the most logical candidates to fill in for the veteran southpaw.