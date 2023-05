Wood (hamstring) could return to San Francisco's rotation later in the week, Danny Emerman of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.

Wood looked strong in his latest rehab appearance at Triple-A Sacramento, and he told skipper Gabe Kapler after the start that he feels ready, per Emerman. The team has yet to make anything official, but it's possible the lefty could make his return to the mound Friday in Arizona, likely bumping Ross Stripling back to a relief role.