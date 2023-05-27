Wood (1-0) picked up the win Friday in a 15-1 rout of the Brewers, allowing one run on three hits and five walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out five.

The southpaw threw only 55 of 93 pitches for strikes, but he was able to avoid any significant damage from his control issues and got staked to a 10-1 lead in the third inning. It was the first time this season Wood has been able to complete five innings, and he'll take a 3.51 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 26:13 K:BB through 25.2 innings into his next outing, likely to come at home next week against the Pirates.