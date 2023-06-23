Wood (2-2) took the loss Thursday, allowing six runs on four hits and four walks over 3.1 innings against the Padres. He struck out two.

The Padres wasted no time in jumping all over Wood as the lefty issued walks to two of the first three batters he faced before surrendering a three-run shot to Gary Sanchez to put the Giants in an early hole. He allowed another three-run homer to Manny Machado in the third and has now allowed six runs in two of his last three starts. It marked Wood's shortest outing since May 12 against the Diamondbacks and his ERA now sits at 5.17 on the season after Thursday's disastrous start.