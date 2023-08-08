Wood is expected to serve as the Giants' primary pitcher behind opener Scott Alexander in Tuesday's game against the Angels, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Wood has made his last two appearances as a bulk reliever, tossing three scoreless innings July 26 against the Athletics and 2.2 innings of two-run ball July 31 against the Diamondbacks. Considering he'll be available on seven days' rest, Wood should be capable of handling a heavier workload than he did his previous two times out, though the Giants don't necessarily have a need for him to overextend himself with Sean Manaea and Jakob Junis both relatively fresh and available to cover multiple innings themselves, if needed.