Wood allowed two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out two over four innings in a no-decision versus the Angels on Tuesday.

A poor opening assignment from Scott Alexander put the Giants behind early, and they never caught up. Wood was responsible for the pair of runs that helped to put the game out of reach, including Brandon Drury's solo home run in the fifth inning. Wood is now at a 4.81 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 55:33 K:BB through 67.1 innings over 18 appearances (11 starts) this season. He's projected for another outing at home versus the Rays next week.