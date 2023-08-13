Wood allowed three runs on six hits and struck out three without walking a batter over four innings Saturday versus the Rangers. He did not factor in the decision.

Wood was initially lined up for an appearance versus the Rays on Monday, but starter Alex Cobb struggled Saturday. Wood was able to spare the rest of the Giants' bullpen with the bulk-relief outing, but he'll likely be unavailable until later in the week. Through 19 outings (11 starts), Wood has a 4.92 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 58:33 K:BB through 71.1 innings, with most of his recent work coming in a multi-inning role out of the bullpen. Given that the Giants have just two or three pitchers working as traditional starters at any given time, it remains difficult to predict when other pitchers like Wood will take the mound.