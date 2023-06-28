Wood (3-2) earned the win in Tuesday's 3-0 victory over Toronto. He allowed five hits while striking out seven over five scoreless innings.

After Ryan Walker pitched a scoreless first inning, Wood held the Blue Jays off the board for five innings while logging a season-high seven strikeouts to earn the win. It was an encouraging effort from the 32-year-old southpaw after he allowed six runs in two of his last three outings. Wood lowered his ERA to 4.57 with a 1.48 WHIP and 43:20 K:BB across 43.1 innings this season.