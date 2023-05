Wood did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk over 4.2 innings in a 6-3 victory over Philadelphia. He struck out four.

In his first start since April 18, Wood tossed 72 pitches, his second-highest mark of the season. Wood returned from the injured list in a relief role Friday, throwing 31 pitches. As he builds up his pitch count, the lefty will have more fantasy value. After a solid outing Monday, Wood has a 2.87 ERA in 15.2 innings this season.