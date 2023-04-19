Wood (hamstring) was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Wood exited his start Tuesday versus the Marlins in the third inning after he sustained a left hamstring strain and he will now be unavailable for at least 15 days while he nurses the issue. In his place, Tristan Beck was called up from Triple-A Sacramento and will replace Wood on the Giants' major-league roster for the time being. Considering it's a relatively minor lower body injury, the left-hander doesn't seem to be in danger of a prolonged absence.