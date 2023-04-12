Wood struck out five over 4.2 shutout innings and took a no-decision in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Dodgers. He scattered one hit and three walks and also hit two batters in the outing.

Even though he kept the Dodgers off the board, Wood seemed to be wearing down in the top of the fifth inning, when he issued two of his three walks on the night. He was able to rebound from his second walk of the inning by generating a groundout off the bat of Freddie Freeman, but Giants manager Gabe Kapler yanked Wood from the game with two outs and the tying run in scoring position. Jake Junis was summoned from the bullpen and coaxed a fly out off the bat of Will Smith, stranding Josh Outman and Mookie Betts at third and second base, respectively, to preserve a 2-0 lead. Even though Wood departed with a lead that the Giants maintained the rest of the night, the official scorer chose to award the win to reliever Scott Alexander.