Wood will start Monday's game versus the Phillies, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Wood returned from a hamstring injury Friday and allowed a run on three hits and a walk with one strike out in one inning. Manager Gave Kapler revealed Wood was only available for one inning due to the adjustment in the Giants' pitching plans for next week. With Friday's 31-pitch outing serving essentially as an in-game bullpen session between starts, the southpaw may remain on a pitch count for Monday's game. He threw just 46 pitches over 3.2 innings in his lone rehab appearance last Sunday with Triple-A Sacramento.