Wood (hamstring) completed a bullpen session Saturday and is scheduled to throw a simulated game Tuesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Shortly after Wood was placed on the 15-day injured list April 19, manager Gabe Kapler hinted that the veteran southpaw would be headed for an extended absence, but Wood seems to be coming along quicker than anticipated in his recovery from a right hamstring strain. If he checks out fine during his upcoming simulated game, Wood could be cleared to make a rehab start in the minors as soon as next weekend. Wood will likely need only one or two rehab outings to get his arm reconditioned for starting duty, so he could be back in action for the Giants as soon as the second week of May.