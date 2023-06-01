Wood (1-1) took the loss Wednesday, allowing six runs on eight hits and three walks across 4.1 innings during a 9-4 defeat against Pittsburgh. He struck out four.

Wood allowed season highs in hits and runs allowed while suffering his first loss of the season. Since being activated off the injured list in mid-May, the left-hander has made five appearances (four starts) and holds a 6.30 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and 19:10 K:BB during that stretch (20 innings). Wood's command has been shaky over his last two starts, recording eight walks and plunking two batters. He'll look to bounce back in his next start, which is tentatively scheduled for the opener of a three-game set in Colorado.