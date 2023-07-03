Wood (3-3) alowed five runs (four earned) on two hits and four walks over 1.2 innings Sunday, striking out three and taking a loss against the Mets.

Wood came out of the bullpen after Ross Stripling fired two shutout frames and immediately ran into trouble. The Mets plated three runs on Wood in the third inning followed by two more in the fourth. After posting a 2.87 ERA through his first five appearances, his ERA has ballooned up to 6.51 through 45 innings this year. The veteran southpaw has yet to complete six innings in any outing this season and has now made two straight appearances out of the bullpen to follow an opener. As of now, Wood's next outing is lined up to be at home against the Rockies.