Wood (hamstring) threw live batting practice Tuesday in Houston, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Wood is traveling with the Giants as he nears the end of his recovery from a left hamstring strain, which was initially expected to cost him several weeks. He's less than two weeks removed from suffering the injury and could soon be cleared to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment. It all points to the 32-year-old starter being an option again for San Francisco by the middle of May.