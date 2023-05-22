Wood allowed four runs on six hits and struck out five without walking a batter over 4.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Marlins on Sunday.

Wood didn't stretch out much more than he did in his last start, throwing 50 of 74 pitches for strikes Sunday. Jorge Soler was responsible for driving in three of the four runs against Wood, though the Giants were able to pull ahead for good in the end. The 32-year-old southpaw now has a 4.05 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 21:8 K:BB through 20 innings across six outings (five starts) this season. Wood is projected for a tough road start in Milwaukee for his next appearance.