Tidwell (0-2) took the loss Thursday against Pittsburgh, allowing two runs on two hits and five walks over five innings. He struck out five.

Tidwell struggled with his command Thursday, throwing just 49 of his 95 pitches for strikes while issuing five walks, matching a season high. The 25-year-old Tidwell has dropped back-to-back starts, while giving up 14 runs over 20 innings in his last four outings. Overall, his ERA sits at 4.43 across 42.2 innings this season with a 1.24 WHIP and 36:18 K:BB. Tidwell's currently in line to face the Cardinals at home his next time out.