The Giants acquired Tidwell, outfielder Drew Gilbert and right-hander Jose Butto from the Mets on Wednesday in exchange for right-hander Tyler Rogers, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Tidwell reached the big leagues for the first time earlier this season and made four appearances (two starts) for the Mets while posting a 9.00 ERA and 2.00 WHIP in 15 innings. With the Mets getting the likes of Kodai Senga, Frankie Montas and Sean Manaea back from the injured list in recent weeks, Tidwell became buried on the organization's depth chart, but he should have a clearer path to contributing at the big-league level with San Francisco. The 24-year-old right-hander is expected to begin his time in his new organization in the rotation at Triple-A Sacramento.