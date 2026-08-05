Giants' Blade Tidwell: No-decision Tuesday vs. Texas

Tidwell didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Rangers, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk while fanning three across five innings.

Tidwell was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Monday and did a decent job across the board. He had been stretched out as a starter in Triple-A, and with the Giants dealing Robbie Ray ahead of Monday's deadline, Tidwell could make a case to stay in the rotation in the final two months of the regular season. He has a 4.38 ERA in 16 appearances (15 starts) at Triple-A and a 3.18 ERA in nine contests (one start) at the MLB level in 2026. If he stays in the rotation, his next start would be scheduled for next week at home against the Astros.