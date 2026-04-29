The Giants optioned Tidwell to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday.

San Francisco swapped Tidwell out of its bullpen in favor of a fresh arm in right-hander Gregory Santos, who was called up from Sacramento. Tidwell appeared in eight games during his month-long stint in the majors, pitching to a 3.00 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 10:3 K:BB in 12 innings. The right-hander could get stretched back out for a starting role at Sacramento.