Tidwell (0-1) allowed six runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out four over five innings to take the loss versus the Diamondbacks on Friday.

Tidwell hadn't given up multiple homers in an outing this season until this start, as all of Lars Nootbaar, Corbin Carroll and Tim Tawa tagged him for a long ball. Those big flies counted for all six runs on Tidwell's line. He's allowed 12 runs over his last 15 innings, but his scoreless start last weekend in Boston offered a glimpse of what he can do when he's on. Tidwell has a 4.54 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 31:13 K:BB over 37.2 innings across 13 games (five starts) this season. The Giants' battered rotation likely means Tidwell is safe in a starting role for the rest of the year, and he's projected to make his next start at Pittsburgh.