Giants' Blade Tidwell: Works past shoulder issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tidwell (shoulder) was activated from the 7-day injured list Wednesday.
Tidwell missed just under one month of action after experiencing a flare up in his right shoulder. He fired two scoreless frames in his first game since being activated Wednesday against Triple-A Round Rock, lowering his ERA to 3.28 in 11 appearances (49.1 innings) since June 4.
