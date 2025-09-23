default-cbs-image
Tidwell (shoulder) was activated from the 7-day injured list Wednesday.

Tidwell missed just under one month of action after experiencing a flare up in his right shoulder. He fired two scoreless frames in his first game since being activated Wednesday against Triple-A Round Rock, lowering his ERA to 3.28 in 11 appearances (49.1 innings) since June 4.

