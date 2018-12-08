Rupp signed a minor-league contract with the Giants on Friday which includes an invitation to spring training, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.

The Giants obviously have one of the best catchers in the game in Buster Posey, though he's caught fewer than 100 games in each of the last two years, so whoever becomes his backup could make a fair amount of starts. Rupp owns a career .234/.298/.407 line in 296 games, numbers which don't excite but which are perfectly adequate for a backup catcher. He was stuck in Triple-A for the entirety of last season, spending time with three different organizations. He'll primarily be battling Aramis Garcia, who hit .286/.308/.492 in a 19-game cameo last season, for a roster spot.