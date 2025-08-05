Seymour picked up a hold in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Pirates, allowing two earned runs on one home run and one walk while striking out two across two innings.

Seymour retired the side in order in the sixth inning, but he gave up a walk and a subsequent home run in the seventh. Still, the right-hander protected the lead and earned his first hold in five big-league appearances. During that span, he has allowed six earned runs -- including five homers -- on 13 hits and four walks while striking out 11 over 11 innings.