Giants' Carson Seymour: Fans three in bulk relief
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Seymour surrendered one earned run on three hits and one walk while striking out three across three innings in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Padres.
Seymour worked in long relief once again, logging three innings for the fourth time in nine appearances this season. The right-hander threw 33 of his 54 pitches for strikes and recorded at least three strikeouts for the third time. He owns a 3.92 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and a 16:8 K:BB, allowing six home runs in 20.2 innings.
More News
-
Giants' Carson Seymour: Works long relief Saturday•
-
Giants' Carson Seymour: Earns first hold Monday•
-
Giants' Carson Seymour: Could work in bulk relief Sunday•
-
Giants' Carson Seymour: Back in majors•
-
Giants' Carson Seymour: Sent back to minors•
-
Giants' Carson Seymour: Scoreless outing in MLB debut•