Seymour surrendered one earned run on three hits and one walk while striking out three across three innings in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Padres.

Seymour worked in long relief once again, logging three innings for the fourth time in nine appearances this season. The right-hander threw 33 of his 54 pitches for strikes and recorded at least three strikeouts for the third time. He owns a 3.92 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and a 16:8 K:BB, allowing six home runs in 20.2 innings.