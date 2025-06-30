Seymour threw a scoreless eighth inning in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the White Sox, allowing two hits.

Seymour was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Friday and made his MLB debut Sunday. The 26-year-old right-hander allowed two singles to the first three batters he faced and retired the other. He then induced the final two outs to end the inning, throwing 12 of his 17 pitches for strikes. Seymour worked exclusively as a starter with Sacramento, posting a 3.89 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and an 83:37 K:BB over 74 innings in 15 starts.