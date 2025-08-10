Seymour allowed one earned run on four hits while striking out one over three innings in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Nationals.

Seymour worked in long relief once again, giving up two singles and two doubles while throwing 28 of his 44 pitches for strikes. The 26-year-old has surrendered five runs in his last eight innings and overall owns a 4.50 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and a 12:4 K:BB across 14 innings in six appearances.