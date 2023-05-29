Schmitt (ankle) will start at second base and bat fifth Monday against the Pirates.
Schmitt sat out Sunday's loss to the Brewers after tweaking his ankle a day earlier, but he's feeling well enough to give it a go for the start of San Francisco's homestand. The rookie made his last three starts at shortstop, but he'll give way to Brandon Crawford on Monday while moving back to the keystone.
