The Giants recalled Schmitt from Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Schmitt will offer the Giants extra depth in the infield while Ross Stripling (back) and Ryan Walker (paternity) are both out. The 24-year-old was optioned to Triple-A on Aug. 6 and has since slashed .311/.354/.533 with six RBI over 48 plate appearances.