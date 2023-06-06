Schmitt will take a seat Tuesday versus the Rockies, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Schmitt will get a day off after he went 1-for-12 with a double and four strikeouts while starting all three games of the Giants' series with Baltimore. Veteran Brandon Crawford will replace him at shortstop and bat ninth in the series opener with Colorado.
