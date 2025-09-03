Schmitt (elbow) went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Rockies.

The 26-year-old infielder wasn't in the starting lineup Tuesday after being hit by a pitch Monday and sustaining an elbow injury, though his X-rays came back negative. However, after Matt Chapman and Willy Adames were ejected following a scuffle in the first inning, Schmitt stepped in at second base. He lined a solo shot to left-center field in the fifth inning and added a single in the ninth. With that, he recorded his fifth multi-hit performance over 26 games since Aug. 1, slashing .240/.305/.458 with 15 RBI, 11 runs scored, six doubles and five long balls across 105 plate appearances during that span.