Schmitt went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 8-5 win over Atlanta.

Schmitt homered twice over his first three major-league games, but that was it for his power until Sunday. The homer drought lasted 71 contests. The infielder is at a .199/.252/.292 slash line with 26 RBI, 23 runs scored, two stolen bases and 11 doubles through 236 plate appearances this season. Schmitt appears to have a lock on a short-side platoon role at third base while providing cover around the infield as a strong defender, but he hasn't hit well enough (2-for-19 in August) to justify a full-time role for a team in the wild-card chase.