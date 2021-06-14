Schmitt was named the Low-A West Player of the Week on Monday after he went 9-for-20 with four home runs, three walks, five runs and 10 RBI over his last five games for Low-A San Jose.

Schmitt endured a brutal start to the 2021 campaign, but he lifted his batting average 60 points on the heels of a huge week. The 22-year-old third baseman has still been a below-average player for the balance of the season, with his .208/.277/.455 slash line equating to a 92 wRC+. Better days should be in the forecast for Schmitt, who is striking out at a more-than-acceptable 16.1 percent rate but has been victimized by an unsustainably low .171 BABIP.