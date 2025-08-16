Schmitt was removed from Friday's game against the Rays after getting hit on the elbow by a pitch, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The extent of Schmitt's injury is currently unknown, though he wasn't able to finish his at-bat after getting plunked by a 93-mph fastball. The 26-year-old had already been filling in at third base for the injured Matt Chapman (hand), though Tyler Fitzgerald may now be in line for an uptick in starts if Schmitt is forced to miss any amount of time.