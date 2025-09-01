Schmitt exited Monday's game against the Rockies after being hit by a pitch in the top of the fifth inning, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Schmitt appeared to take a 95 mph sinker from Chase Dollander off the right wrist or forearm. He took his base but was removed in favor of Christian Koss following a Patrick Bailey strikeout. Prior to leaving, Schmitt went 0-for-1 at the plate with the hit-by-pitch. Consider him day-to-day for now.