Schmitt is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Twins.
This is the first day off for Schmitt since he joined the Giants' major-league roster May 9. Brandon Crawford is also sitting Tuesday. Thairo Estrada will play shortstop and J.D. Davis will cover first base. Brett Wisely is at second.
