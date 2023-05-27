Schmitt is receiving treatment on his ankle after rolling it during Saturday's game against the Brewers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Schmitt was able to stay in the game, but it was clearly bothering the infielder for the remainder of Saturday's win for the Giants over the Brewers. He should be considered day-to-day at this stage.
More News
-
Giants' Casey Schmitt: Plates two, steals base•
-
Giants' Casey Schmitt: Gets first day off Tuesday•
-
Giants' Casey Schmitt: Registers first career steal•
-
Giants' Casey Schmitt: Delivers another two-hit night•
-
Giants' Casey Schmitt: Finishes triple shy of cycle•
-
Giants' Casey Schmitt: Homers in debut•