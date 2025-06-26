Manager Bob Melvin said that Schmitt will receive an X-ray on his wrist after getting hit by a pitch during Wednesday's loss to Miami, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Schmitt took a 95-mph sinker off his wrist during his final at-bat in the ninth inning, and Brett Wisely had been on deck to hit for him in the 10th. The team will know more about Schmitt's immediate availability once his imaging results come back, but he can be considered day-to-day for the time being.