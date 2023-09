Schmitt is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.

Schmitt had started at third base or shortstop in each of the past eight games, going 6-for-24 with a home run, three doubles and two walks. Though he's swung the bat well of late, Schmitt is likely to fade into more of a part-time role in the San Francisco infield with Brandon Crawford recently returning from the injured list and with J.D. Davis returning to the lineup Saturday after missing one game with a sore hand.