Schmitt went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Nationals.
Schmitt's first hit in the majors was a long solo shot in the fourth inning off Washington starter Patrick Corbin. Earlier Tuesday, Schmitt earned his first call-up after slashing .313/.352/.410 with a home run, 22 RBI, 19 runs scored and three stolen bases through 32 contests with Triple-A Sacramento. His surge through the minors last year has bolstered his prospect status, with his power and defense likely to help the Giants as long as he's on the roster. The natural third baseman filled in at shortstop Tuesday, and he can also play some second base, though Thairo Estrada has that position on lock in the majors.