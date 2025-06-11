Schmitt went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Rockies.

Schmitt's solo homer in the top of the ninth ignited a four-run rally that propelled the Giants to a comeback win Tuesday. The infielder had struggled immensely over his previous 10 games, slashing .136/.269/.136 with no extra-base hits or RBI. On the year, Schmitt is batting .204/.295/.315 with four extra-base hits and four RBI in 62 plate appearances.