Giants' Casey Schmitt: Launches two homers at Wrigley

Schmitt went 4-for-6 with two home runs, three runs scored and three RBI in Friday's 18-3 rout of the Cubs.

The 27-year-old utility player was one of three Giants to go yard twice on the afternoon along with Matt Chapman and Willy Adames -- the third time in franchise history that's happened, after Reggie Sanders and two teammates did it in 2002, and a trio headlined by Hall of Famer Willie Mays accomplished it in 1956. Schmitt has already established a new career high with 15 homers on the season, and nine of them have come in his last 19 games -- a stretch in which he's batting .322 (28-for-87) with 14 runs and 20 RBI.