Schmitt went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Saturday's 11-5 loss to the Dodgers.

They all count the same in the box score, but Schmitt's slam Saturday was off position player Enrique Hernandez in the ninth inning. It took Schmitt 154 major-league games to get his first grand slam, which he hit Friday before repeating the feat Saturday. He's up to three homers, 14 RBI, six runs scored, three doubles and no stolen bases while slashing .232/.329/.406 over 80 plate appearances. All three of his homers have been over his last five games.